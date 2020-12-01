Ang Mo Kio 5-Room HDB Flat Sells For $1,008,888

Singapore has been seeing a trend of million dollar HDB flats being sold this year. Many of them are located at so-called prime locations in our island nation.

An Ang Mo Kio 5-room HDB flat is the latest to join the 1 million club, selling at an auspicious S$1,008,888.

The flat is located in Block 310B Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, which overlooks Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Over 10 parties viewed Ang Mo Kio HDB flat

Derek Yap, a property agent and owner of the unit, said over 10 potential buyers came to view the flat since it was listed 6 months ago, reports EdgeProp.

The unit, which is between the 25th & 27th floor, was marketed and brokered by himself. You could say that Mr Yap saved even more since he didn’t have to hire an agent.

He told Shin Min Daily News that the pandemic affected the frequency of viewings but he finally found a buyer who was willing to pay more than $1 million.

Prime location and unobstructed view

Mr Yap said he was able to sell the unit at a good price because of 3 major reasons, reports Shin Min Daily News.

Firstly, there’s an unobstructed view of the lush Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park from the flat.

Apparently, fireworks can be enjoyed during holidays like National Day and New Years’.

Secondly, Teck Ghee Station – part of the future Cross-Island line – is within walking distance of the estate.

Finally, the unit is the last newly-built 5-room flat in the vicinity, with an area of 121sqm, allowing for a large family to live inside.

Perhaps these are qualities that make up a ‘prime location’ home.

Million dollar homes

While HDB flats are supposed to be attainable to all Singaporeans, it seems that those in more popular districts have the upper hand when it comes to resale value.

We wonder where the next million dollar flat will pop up.

