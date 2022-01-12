Man To Be Charged For Murder After Wife Was Found Dead In Ang Mo Kio Unit

On Tuesday (11 Jan) morning, the police were alerted to a stabbing incident in Ang Mo Kio. After a 30-year-old woman was found dead, police arrested her 33-year-old husband on suspicion of murder.

The man will be charged in court today (12 Jan), and faces the death penalty if found guilty.

Man to be charged for murder of wife in Ang Mo Kio

Citing a police news release, The Straits Times (ST) reported the arrest of a 33-year-old man for the suspected murder of his wife on Tuesday (11 Jan).

According to ST, the police received an alert regarding the stabbing of a 30-year-old woman earlier that day at a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Street 23.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the woman lying motionless in the flat. She was promptly pronounced dead at the scene.

The 33-year-old man, whom investigations found to be the woman’s husband, meanwhile, was conveyed to the hospital with injuries.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that he will be charged with murder in court today (12 Jan). If he proves to be guilty, he may face the death penalty.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Hope police get to the bottom of this incident soon

While the events leading up to the stabbing are unclear, the tragic loss of a woman possibly at the hands of her spouse is a disturbing reality to comprehend.

However, since court proceedings have yet to commence, let’s avoid speculating the details surrounding the case.

We hope the police will get to the bottom of this incident in due time and mete out the necessary punishment.

