Anwar Will Not Use Mercedes Limo Bought By M’sia Prime Minister’s Office To Save On Expenses

Anwar Says He Won’t Use Mercedes Limo Bought By Prime Minister’s Office

Since taking office as Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim has stressed rebuilding the economy as a priority.

After declining to take a salary, Mr Anwar recently shared that he will not use a Mercedes S600 limousine that the Prime Minister’s Office acquired before he was sworn in.

Instead, he will use any vehicle that’s available on a daily basis.

He made the announcement a day before Malaysia celebrates a public holiday on Monday (28 Nov), which Mr Anwar promised if he was elected.

Will not use Prime Minister’s Office’s Mercedes S600

In a Facebook post on Sunday (27 Nov), Mr Anwar stated that he declined to use a Mercedes S600 limousine that the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office had bought prior to his appointment.

He explained that he made the decision because he didn’t want any additional expenses to be incurred for his sake.

Instead, he will use whatever other vehicle is available in the office.

According to the Malay Mail, the Mercedes S600 cost more than S$521,000 (RM1.7 million) when it first launched in Malaysia. The model has since been discontinued.

The latest move comes as Mr Anwar emphasised that ministers looking to be rewarded will not join his Cabinet.

He said, “I want them to support me based on my policies and my commitment towards good governance, my commitment to anti-corruption drive, and to resuscitate the economy … It is actually that.”

He also sought the agreement of those who’ll be appointed to reduce their salaries in a bid to revitalise Malaysia’s economy.

The new Cabinet is expected to have a maximum of 25 members, fewer than previous administrations, which had 31.

Additionally, Mr Anwar has also said he will not take a salary while he is Prime Minister.

All of these steps have been taken to root out corruption at the highest echelons.

