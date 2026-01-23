Man in M’sia clutters apartment hallway with belongings, netizens suspect hoarding problem

Man places belongings in the apartment hallway

Not having enough space is certainly one downside of living in small housing units. Some residents even make the problem worse by leaving their personal items in corridors and void decks, which cramp common areas.

In Malaysia, a man took to Threads on Tuesday (13 Jan) to complain that his neighbour has been cluttering the hallway of their apartment with his belongings.

The original poster (OP) said he had complained to the building management, but it allegedly “didn’t work”.

Photos attached to the thread show shoe cabinets, storage boxes, and various other items piled up on one side of the hallway and the end of the corridor, even blocking the fire exits.

Neighbour began putting belongings on OP’s side of the corridor

The OP said his neighbour had filled his side of the hallway. He subsequently put things on OP’s side of the corridor as well. Unable to tolerate this, the OP moved them back to the neighbour’s side.

While the neighbour had tidied up the corridor a bit, many of his belongings remain there.

The previous night, the OP met his neighbour in the hallway and asked him to put his clothes rack on his side.

The neighbour insisted on keeping it on OP’s side of the corridor. However, the OP made an excuse, saying he wanted to get more sunlight.

All three of OP’s neighbours store items in the hallway

Additionally, the OP claimed in his post that all three of his neighbours on that floor stored some of their belongings in the hallway.

He understood that his neighbours had large families, some spanning three generations.

However, the OP was frustrated because his neighbours’ items even blocked the airflow into the hallway.

Netizens suspect OP’s neighbour has hoarding problem

After seeing the photos, netizens shared the OP’s frustration with his messy neighbours.

Some advised the OP to lodge a report with the fire department and tell them the fire exit was blocked. The fire department would force the building management to take action.

However, others suggested that OP take matters into his own hands. They advised him to throw away some of his neighbour’s belongings discreetly, one item at a time.

Meanwhile, some netizens suspect that the OP’s neighbour has a serious hoarding problem. They worried that his piled-up belongings would attract pests to that level.

Featured image adapted from @__musthh15 on Threads.