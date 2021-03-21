Apiary Opens Second Outlet In Ang Mo Kio On 20 Mar

In Singapore’s sweltering heat, ice cream is one of the greatest pleasures we turn to when trying to stay cool.

Apiary, located along Neil Road in Tanjong Pagar, is one of Singaporeans’ favourite ice cream cafés to frequent.

Now, they are giving those living in the heartlands convenient access to their unique ice cream flavours, with the opening of their second outlet in Ang Mo Kio.

The new store is even serving an exclusive ice cream with brioche bun, an atas upgrade of the classic ice cream sandwich we all know and love.

Read on to get the inside scoop on Apiary’s brand new outlet.

Apiary opens at Jubilee Square in Ang Mo Kio

Good news for those living in the central region — there’s no need to travel all the way to CBD to get your scoop of delicious artisanal ice cream anymore.

On Saturday (20 Mar), Apiary opened their new outlet at Jubilee Square in Ang Mo Kio.

The store is a cosy little space that caters more for takeouts than dine-ins, as limited seats are available indoors.

Even so, this new outlet has something special to offer to heartlanders.

Ice cream brioche bun

If you’ve always loved having ice cream with bread, you’re in for a sweet treat at Apiary in Ang Mo Kio.

Introducing their new ice cream brioche bun, a menu item that’s exclusive to the outlet.

Reminiscent of the iconic ice cream sandwiches of our childhood, Apiary’s brioche buns are sourced from a bakery at Toa Payoh.

High in butter content, these soft buns are enriched further with a crunchy milk crumble on the inside.

Not only that, it is toasted for 30 seconds, offering a delightful contrast to the texture of soft cold ice cream.

18 ice cream flavours available

And of course, we can’t forget the star of the show — Apiary’s rich selection of ice cream and sorbets.

The 18 flavours available at the Ang Mo Kio store are similar to those at the Neil Road outlet with popular flavours like matcha, dark chocolate, and brown butter & pecan, just to name some.

More exotic flavours will be added to the menu soon.

A single scoop of ice cream costs $4.20, double scoops cost $8, and triple scoops will set you back $11.

If you can’t get enough of their ice cream, not to worry, there is also a wide selection of ice cream pints available for takeaway.

After all, nothing is sweeter than indulging in some ice cream from the comfort of your home.

A short walk from Ang Mo Kio MRT

If you’re thinking of checking out the new outlet in the heartlands, here’s how to get there:

Apiary at Jubilee Square

Address: 61 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, #01-02, Singapore 569814

Opening hours: 12pm-10pm (Sun-Thurs), 12pm-11pm (Fri-Sat)

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio

The Apiary at Ang Mo Kio is conveniently located at Jubilee Square, which is just a short walk from the MRT.

So why not jio some friends and try the ice cream brioche bun for yourself?

Featured image from MS News.