Phat Chic Forever Serves Ice Cream & Waffles In Jalan Besar
Jalan Besar is home to a teeming café and restaurant scene, and treats and good food are aplenty even after most places close at 10pm.
One of them is a gelato café which you can’t miss with its neon signage and pastel walls, resting close to Swee Choon.
Open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, Phat Chic Forever looks a good bet for a post-supper ice cream and waffles.
Phat Chick Forever serves rainbow gelato with waffles
From the moment you enter the café at Desker Road, you’re treated to calming pastel shades on the furniture.
The ice cream and waffle appears to be the main draw, and thanks to the variety of flavours on offer, they come in all colours.
While 18 flavours is not quite as many as say, Baskin Robbins, the flavours are eclectic and the cones hand-made.
Each ice cream scoop addition to your plate makes for more colour on your Instagram feed, for those concerned about their feed looking too dull.
Blue Cookies Monster flavour
Toast and piping drinks
There’s also toast in local flavours like otah, which those with less of a sweet tooth might appreciate more.
And if you happen to stop by on a rainy day alone, there’s also bubble tea and hot drinks like coffee and tea to sip on.
Phat Chic Forever
Address: 129 Desker Road, Singapore 209644
Opening hours: 12pm-12am (Tuesday-Thursday & Sunday), 1pm-2am (Fri-Sat), Closed Mondays
Desker Road is a little off the main road and some may know it for other things, but there aren’t too many post-supper hang-outs on the weekend in the central area.
So if you’re done with drinks or food but don’t feel like going home yet, perhaps this dessert joint can be your next option.
