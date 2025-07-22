Motorcyclist dies after alleged lorry cut-in on CTE, family appeals for witnesses

Family seeks witnesses after fatal motorcycle accident on CTE

The family of a motorcyclist who tragically lost his life in an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) is now appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information or footage that could shed light on what really happened.

Witness messages family with information on last night of wake

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Ms Ng Sher Ren shared that her brother, 38-year-old Ng Sir Kiat, was riding his motorcycle — licence plate FBB8556B — when the accident occurred on 17 July, sometime between 8.10am and 8.40am.

The crash happened along the CTE towards Ang Mo Kio, around the 14.5km mark, near Exit 15.

According to initial reports, the lorry involved was said to be travelling in lane five.

The driver allegedly told police he was driving slowly when he felt an impact on the rear left side of his vehicle.

However, during the last night of Mr Ng’s wake, the family received a private message from a witness claiming a very different story.

According to the eyewitness, he saw the lorry abruptly cutting into Mr Ng’s lane, forcing the motorcyclist to brake suddenly and fall.

The shocking claim has cast doubt on the original version of events, prompting the family to launch a public appeal for any other witnesses or dashcam footage that may reveal the truth.

Police & SCDF confirm fatal crash on CTE

Responding to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they were alerted to a road traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at around 8.45am that morning.

“A 38-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away,” police said.

They added that the 50-year-old lorry driver is currently assisting with investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also confirmed they were called to the scene and transported one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Family appealing for witnesses of accident

Ms Ng is now calling on anyone who was driving along the CTE during the time of the accident to help.

“If you were driving on the CTE that morning and saw anything — or if you have dashcam footage — please help us seek the truth,” Ms Ng wrote.

Those with relevant information or footage can reach out to Ms Ng via the following channels:

Facebook: Ng Sher Ren

Instagram: @sherrng

Ms Ng expressed her deep gratitude to anyone who can assist, saying, “Thank you for your kindness and support during this painful time.”

Netizens express condolences to family

Many netizens have since expressed their condolences in the comments.

One netizen helped to share the post and hoped that the family would be able to find more witnesses soon.

Another commenter mentioned that Ms Ng’s brother was “one of the nicest neighbours” in their neighbourhood.

One Facebook user offered their “deepest condolences” and told the family to “stay strong”.

Featured image adapted from Ng Sher Ren on Facebook & streetdirectory.com.