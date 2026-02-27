Apple blocks 18+ app downloads in S’pore unless users are verified as adults

Apple imposes age requirements for 18+ apps in Singapore

Apple users in Singapore are now subject to new age verification requirements when downloading certain applications.

In a developer update published on Tuesday (24 Feb), Apple announced that it would block users in Singapore from downloading apps rated 18+ unless they have been confirmed to be adults.

The measures took effect the same day.

18+ apps require adult verification

Under the new rules, users attempting to download apps with an 18+ rating must confirm that they are of age through what Apple described as “reasonable methods”.

“The App Store will perform this confirmation automatically,” Apple said.

While Apple conducts its own age verification before allowing downloads of 18+ apps, developers may still have separate legal obligations to independently verify users’ ages within their apps.

To support compliance, Apple updated its Declared Age Range Application Programming Interface (API), available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

The API allows developers to receive an age category signal, such as whether a user is a minor or an adult, without collecting their exact date of birth.

The move aligns with age assurance laws in several jurisdictions, including Brazil and Australia, as well as the US states of Utah and Louisiana.

Move follows IMDA Code of Practice

The change follows the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services, which took effect on 31 March 2025.

Under the Code, designated app stores such as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store must implement system-level measures to reduce users’ exposure to harmful content, particularly for children.

This includes putting in place age assurance measures to prevent young users from accessing age-inappropriate apps, including those rated 18+.

In Parliament on 18 Feb 2025, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said app stores are expected, at minimum, to identify users under 18 and restrict access to their highest age-rated apps.

While the Code does not mandate specific technologies, measures such as facial age estimation may be used.

She added that regulations alone cannot prevent parents or adults from helping children bypass age checks, highlighting the importance of parental guidance.

Also Read: S’pore app stores to block underage users from downloading apps such as TikTok & Instagram by 31 Mar

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amina Filkins on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.