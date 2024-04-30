Apple & Google top 2024 list of S’pore’s Best Employers: The Straits Times & Statista

Apple tops Singapore’s Best Employers 2024 list

American multinational tech corporation Apple has topped The Straits Times’ (ST) and Statista’s list of Singapore’s Best Employers 2024.

The company garnered a score of 8.82 out of 10. Google, which had held the top spot since the list’s inception in 2021, came in second place with a score of 8.66.

Singapore’s Best Employers 2024 assesses the attractiveness of employers in Singapore based on an independent employee survey.

Global research company Statista considered the opinions of more than 14,000 employees in determining the rankings.

The Singapore’s Best Employers 2024 list acknowledges the top 250 highest-scoring employers across diverse industries. According to the list, the top 10 companies are:

Apple Google Asia Pacific Breweries (Heineken Asia Pacific) Siemens Motorola Solutions Singapore Agilent Technologies Singapore Starbucks Coffee Singapore The LEGO Group UNIQLO GSK

Prior to this year, Apple was fourth on the list for two consecutive years. It ranked second in the first iteration of the list in 2021.

Over 14,000 employees surveyed

More than 14,000 employees from over 2,000 companies and spanning 27 industry sectors participated in an online survey conducted in September and October 2023 on ST’s website.

They were asked to rate their “willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family”.

Additionally, employees were surveyed on more than 40 work-related topics, including “working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer.”

