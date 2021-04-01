April Fool’s Pranks This 2021 Gives Us Mala Toothpaste & Durian Flavoured Condoms

The day that we question anything and everything is upon us — April Fool’s Day. With them comes, you guessed it, April Fool’s pranks.

And we’re right to be sus as well. Year after year, companies seem to come up with the wackiest and most intriguing products that gets us excited.

Then all too quickly, disappointed and betrayed.

But if you’re one of those often fooled by these comedic stunts, we’re here to help you sniff out the fake news.

Here are 7 April Fools’ pranks that our local brands are pulling this year.

1. Darlie Mala Toothpaste

Why don’t we kick things off by putting the heat of the spotlight on Darlie, a known toothpaste brand that you probably have at home.

While we’ve all declared our unilateral love for all things mala, this mala toothpaste complete with dried chilli pepper and Sichuan peppercorn might be too much even for Singaporeans.

But if you’re among the rare few whose life needs that much spicing up, it’s just not mint to be — you’ll be sorely disappointed clicking on the link to buy this.

2. Durex Singapore Flavoured Condoms

Speaking of spicing things up, Durex also brought the heat this April Fools’ with their ‘new’ uniquely Singapore flavoured condoms.

This one got many excited. The truth might be hard to swallow, but it was all a lie too.

MS News understands that the prank was done in collaboration with Udders Singapore.

And to make this prank last a little longer, on 2 and 3 Apr, you can quote “Udderly Durex” at the Udders Novena outlet and get a free scoop of ice cream.

3. KFC Durian Bucket

Nothing’s as finger lickin’ good as the king of all fruits, durian.

KFC has not confirmed that this is a prank but is durian flavoured chicken really coming our way? We think not, it just seems too thorny of a flavour.

4. Haw Flakes Yakult

Singapore’s probiotic drink of choice Yakult also joined in the fun this April Fool’s with their ‘new’ haw flakes Yakult flavour.

This ‘haw-range’ drink is frankly not a bad idea, so much that they could almost have us fooled. Haw haw.

5. Old Chang Kee Blue Pea Nasi Lemak’O

Nasi Lemak is one of Singaporeans’ favourite dishes, some for more questionable reasons than others.

So Old Chang Kee’s Blue Pea Nasi Lemak O’ in epok crispy skin seems almost believable.

Despite the seemingly-authentic publicity, it’s not sold at Old Chang Kee stores.

6. Swensen’s Coriander Ice Cream

Ah, coriander, of course this controversial garnish will appear somewhere on this list.

Swensen’s introduced their coriander ice cream pint made with fresh coriander that suspiciously is available starting from 1 Apr.

It’s just as well that this is probably a prank — just thinking about it makes us green in the face.

7. Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Dipping Sauce

We all know curry sauce is a must-have for Singaporeans when chomping down on some McDonald’s nuggets.

But this April Fool’s, Krispy Kreme is suggesting we try it with some original glazed sauce instead.

Krispy Kreme, you do-nut joke about things like that because the thought of having a such a sauce at our disposal will really leave us glazed and confused.

Hope the April Fool’s pranks bring a smile to your face

Some pranks are downright frustrating while others, we’re glad they’ll remain purely as a stroke of creative genius.

Nonetheless, we hope this compilation brings a smile to your face this April Fool’s.

Did you get tricked by any of these? Let us know in the comments down below.

