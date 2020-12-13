Singaporeans’ Most Searched-For Food Item In 2020 Is Nasi Lemak

2020’s been a lot of things thanks to Covid-19, but even possible loss of sense of smell could never dampen Singaporeans’ love for food.

During the ‘Circuit Breaker’, we readily jumped into trends like Dalgona Coffee, and embraced food delivery as a means of comfort while working from home.

This much is reflected in what we searched for this year. But one particular food item ruled the roost at #1: Nasi Lemak.

But the cause, apparently, may have little to do with Singaporeans seeking the food for a hearty meal.

If SG Nasi Lemak rings a bell, then congratulations, you’ve probably realised the reason for the ranking.

Nasi Lemak most searched food item in Singapore in 2020

According to Yahoo Singapore’s 2020 Year in Review, the top 10 food-related list of what Singaporeans searched for in 2020 was:

1. Nasi lemak

2. Dim sum

3. Bubble tea

4. Dalgona coffee

5. Bak kut teh

6. Popiah

7. Satay

8. Fish head curry

9. Muah chee

10. Aglio olio

The traditional Malay breakfast sits on top, taking down dim sum — which won in 2019 among users.

We’re in no doubt that nasi lemak is delicious – yes, even the Singapore version. However, the notoriety of SG Nasi Lemak makes us think that there’s more to the ranking than meets the eye.

Redditors theorise cause of searches

Some Redditors on r/singapore theorised that the searches weren’t simply because Singaporeans were craving nasi lemak.

Meanwhile, others were more subtle about what they think, but many point to the chat group as the cause.

We hope that people were more curious about what happened to the perpetrators of the group than the link to the group.

SG Nasi Lemak

The SG Nasi Lemak Telegram group gained media attention in 2019 as many reported that obscene material of women, several underaged, was being shared there.

Police acted quickly, and apprehended 4 people believed to be the ringleaders of SG Nasi Lemak, which was taken down by Telegram many times.

All 4 were charged for the possession and distribution of obscene material.

On Oct and Dec 2020, 2 of the 4 were sentenced for their part in the group:

Justin Lee Han Shi, 20, 1 year probation & 40 months of community service

Unnamed, 18, 1 year probation & 40 months of community service

The 18-year-old is unnamed as he was 17 when he committed the offences and is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Another 2 involved parties are still pending sentences:

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 27

Liong Tianwei, 38

SG Nasi Lemak gives real nasi lemak a bad name

So there you have it. SG Nasi Lemak has nothing to do with the dish. In fact, the connotations are much more appalling.

That said, we hope this doesn’t dampen your enthusiasm for ikan bilis, otah, and coconut rice. After all, few foods are so versatile that we can eat it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or supper.

But don’t let your curiosity get to your head — under no circumstances should you be searching for the SG Nasi Lemak group or other Telegram groups sharing obscene pictures.

