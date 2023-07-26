Young Man Wears Arsenal Kit To Spurs Training Session In S’pore, Gets Escorted Out

Young Man Wears Arsenal Kit To Tottenham Hotspur Training Session On 25 July

Earlier this week, players and staff from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (FC) or Spurs arrived in Singapore ahead of their friendly against the Lion City Sailors.

While the Lilywhites were showing off their skills during an Open Training Session on Tuesday (25 July), an awkward commotion unfolded in the stands.

A young man had apparently worn the red-and-white kit of Arsenal FC — Spur’s fiercest rival — to the training session. Security marshalls eventually escorted him out of the venue.

On Tuesday (25 July) evening, a young man caused quite a stir at the Singapore Sports Hub when he turned up to Spurs’ Open Training Session in a red-and-white Arsenal FC kit.

For the uninitiated, Arsenal and Spurs are fierce derby rivals and face each other in the notoriously heated North London derby at least twice every season.

A TikTok clip by Singapore football influencer @shaunye_ showed the young man getting escorted from his seat by security staff at the event, as seated Spurs fans booed.

As he ascended the steps leading to the exit, he turned around and seemingly thanked the Spurs fans for their reception, tapping his chest several times before bidding goodbye.

Spurs fans hurl threatening messages at young man

In an extended clip by another TikTok user, some Spurs fans were heard directing threats at the young man.

Besides the loud boos, a male fan audibly threatened to inflict injuries on him:

I am going to hurt you accidentally. You think you’re safe in Singapore is it?

Other expletives such as “f**k off” and “f**k you a**hole” were also heard in the clip.

Time & place to express support for your team

Inclusivity is a big part of Singapore’s culture, and that extends to the football teams that individuals support too.

While everyone has the freedom to choose teams, there are certain situations where it may be inappropriate to display such avid support, perhaps even to the extent of taunting others.

Thankfully, this awkward encounter ended relatively peacefully. Though we can’t be sure of the young man’s intentions for doing what he did in the first place, we hope he’ll learn his lesson and refrain from repeating such acts.

