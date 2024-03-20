S’pore startup launches ashless hell notes that burn completely, pay respects without polluting the environment

Singapore startup launches ashless hell notes that burn completely without residue

In Chinese culture, it is a longstanding tradition to burn joss paper to pay respects to ancestors.

Improper burning, however, may pollute the surrounding environment and affect nearby residents.

To address this concern, local startup Base Genesis came up with the Eco Hell Note — an innovative kind of joss paper that does not leave ashes behind after burning.

Ashless hell notes do not leave behind residue

The startup unveiled its latest invention in a press release today (20 March).

One of the Eco Hell Notes’ notable qualities is its ability to burn cleanly without leaving ash residue.

This is possible as the notes are printed on nitrocellulose paper, AKA flash paper.

The note also has a special coating which generates a “stunning visual spectacle” when burned.

With auspicious gold and red colours, unique serial numbers, and an imperial seal, it appeals to those who appreciate the traditional aesthetics of joss paper.

The company also shared its commitment to ensure a sustainable future that sees traditions co-existing with modernity. In particular, co-founder Chris Huang expressed that:

We believe this imaginative concept allows for diverse interpretations of environmental integrity, catering to the varying ways individuals participate in preserving our planet.

The note was born out of a collaboration between the startup and creative agency MullenLowe Singapore.

Single note can represent multiple stacks of notes

Besides its eco-friendly properties, the note comes in ‘Yi ji’ (一极) — the largest money denomination in Chinese, which contains 48 zeroes.

Therefore, a single piece of Eco Hell Note can represent “stacks of hell notes”.

By employing this denomination, the startup hopes that customers will reduce excessive purchases and burning of joss paper.

MS News has reached out to Base Genesis to enquire about the availability of the notes.

