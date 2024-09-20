72-year-old man in Japan assaults wife with burdock root, gets arrested

Elderly man in Japan assaults wife using burdock root

An elderly man in Sapporo, Japan, was taken in for questioning on 20 Sept after his sons reported him to the police.

According to STV News Hokkaido, police responded to the report at around 12.30pm.

The 72-year-old had gotten into an argument with his wife, leading to an assault.

After questioning, it came to light that the man had used a burdock root to hit his wife on the shoulder.

Burdock root, called gobo in Japanese, is commonly eaten in Japan.

It is firm in its raw form, though the root gets softer once you cook it.

Man hits wife with plant root

The man’s two sons called the police after they discovered the incident between their parents.

Speaking to the police, the elderly man said that he “was trying to threaten [his] wife”.

As such, he had “swung the burdock root down and then hit her on the shoulder.”

Police said the couple were fighting over a broken vase in the kitchen.

Fortunately, his wife, who is believed to be in her 60s, was not injured after getting hit with the root.

The authorities have since seized the burdock root from the scene.

Also read: Elderly man in S’pore jailed 6 weeks for striking wife with bamboo pole during argument over beer promoter

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from STV News Hokkaido and Healthline.