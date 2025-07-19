Astronomer CEO & HR lead reportedly put on leave after getting caught embracing on Coldplay kiss cam

Astronomer CEO & HR lead under ‘formal investigation’

One day after an alleged affair was exposed for the world to see, Astronomer, the company at the centre of the storm, has finally made a statement to address two of their executives embracing on the Coldplay kiss cam.

On X, the company said: “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

The statement also denied two false reports — a fake apology and that another executive from the company had also been present.

Executives also reportedly put on leave

While under formal investigation, some reports also say that both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot have been placed on leave.

It has also been alleged that the reason the statement came so late was due to the CEO being slow to resign and ongoing exit negotiations.

The company says they will also have details shortly.

Debunking false reports

As the story exploded online, many stoked the flames by providing false rumours and fake apologies.

A satirical X account posted a fake apology statement from Byron, which was quickly flagged with community notes.

However, it was still widely shared online as if the apology had been penned by the Astronomer CEO.

Astronomer has confirmed that this was indeed fake.

“Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” the company said.

Additionally, rumours also spread that the woman next to the pair at the Coldplay concert was Astronomer Senior Director of People Alyssa Stoddard.

However, the company also denied this.

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video,” they wrote.

Interim CEO takes over as scandal unfolds

According to Fox News, a PR representative from Astronomer said: “Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

Additionally, the New York Post reports that former employees of the tech firm are celebrating their former boss being put on blast.

“The text groups and chains of former employees are like … everybody’s laughing their ass off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed,” the former employee said.

The source also alleged that Mr Byron is a toxic boss who behaves like a aggressive, sales-obsessed executive.

