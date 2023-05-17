Cambodian SEA Games Volunteers Crush On S’pore Athlete, Line Up For Pictures With Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Athlete Becomes Eye Candy For Cambodian SEA Games Volunteers

As we watch Team Singapore soar to greater heights at the SEA Games 2023, it appears others are also keeping a close watch on them — but for vastly different reasons.

A recent TikTok video shows a few Cambodian SEA Games volunteers keeping their eyes on one of our Singapore athletes.

This was because they found him to be very attractive.

Once they summoned the courage to talk to him, the fans lined up to take pictures with him.

Volunteers nervously approach Singapore athlete

In the video, one of the SEA Games volunteers clad in purple can be seen running up to a Singapore athlete.

She initially hesitates, perhaps too nervous to approach him.

However, she eventually musters enough courage and taps him on the back.

When he turns around, the athlete is revealed to be Raoul Sharma, a 19-year-old athlete on the Singapore cricket team. She then asks him for a picture.

Eventually, the other volunteers all line up to take pictures with him too.

As they do so, they strike different poses, such as forming a heart shape with their hands.

One of the volunteers even wraps his arms around Raoul’s waist, hugging him.

Other volunteers cheer and applaud for them. Meanwhile, Raoul smiles sheepishly, perhaps surprised to see that he has so many fans.

Netizens find humour in the interaction between athlete & volunteers

Many netizens took delight in this interaction between Raoul and the volunteers.

Quite a few of them found him to be good-looking as well, showering him with compliments.

Many TikTok users also praised him for taking the time to interact and hang out with the fans.

Netizens also pointed out that he looked quite shy as they took pictures with him. This is probably because he did not think that so many people would line up for him.

It is nice to see that even foreigners have such adoration for our athletes.

Seems as though Team Singapore isn’t just winning medals, but also winning hearts.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @davin_sapphire on TikTok.