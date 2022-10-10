2 Men Attack 3 Diners At AMK Kopitiam, Victims Conveyed To Hospital

Men Attack Diners At AMK Kopitiam, Leave Blood-Splattered Floors

In the early hours of Sunday (9 Oct), two men walked up to a group of three people eating at a kopitiam in Ang Mo Kio (AMK).

After a very brief exchange, one of the men suddenly swung a punch at one of the diners.

A full-fledged fight then broke out — chairs were thrown around, tables were overturned, and punches and kicks were dished out.

It is not clear what sparked the brutal attack, which landed three people in the hospital.

Two men attack diners at kopitiam on 9 Oct

A video of the incident, which was shared on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, shows three men having a quiet dim sum meal at Block 555 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

One man soon walks by and begins pointing accusatorily at the group.

Moments later, another burly man enters the frame and roughly shoves one of the diners, sending the latter falling to the ground.

At the same time, the other man picks up a chair and hurls it at the other two diners.

With his companions down on the floor, the third diner attempts to fight back by throwing chairs at their two assailants.

It’s a chaotic scene as the diners try to escape with punches, kicks, and chairs being thrown.

At one point, one of the diners is seen sitting on the floor, seemingly in a daze as the fight continues behind him.

But not long later, one of the attackers spots him and delivers a kick to his neck.

The kick appears to knock the man unconscious. Despite this, the brawl rages on around him.

It is only when all three diners are on the ground that the two attackers stop and leave the scene.

But not without turning back to shout at the diners one last time.

Bloodied floors & chairs in aftermath of fight

Another clip capturing the aftermath of the incident shows blood splattered all over the ground. Some chairs and tables even had blood dripping off them.

There was also a pool of blood underneath one of the tables.

Several chairs, tables, and bowls had been overturned, with the diners’ food strewn all over the floor.

Around seven uniformed and non-uniformed police officers were on site.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 4.15am on 9 Oct at Block 555 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

When they arrived, they conveyed three persons to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

