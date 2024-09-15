Audemars Piguet mooncake boxes on sale for up to S$2,088 on Carousell, others going for free

Audemars Piguet mooncake boxes selling on Carousell include two mooncakes

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is around the corner, Singaporeans looking for unique boxes to gift mooncakes may turn to Carousell for some good buys.

While there are several beautiful empty boxes going for bargain prices, there’s something for high-SES buyers too — Audemars Piguet mooncake boxes that are on sale for up to S$2,088.

More than 1,000 Carousell listings for empty mooncake boxes

According to Shin Min Daily News, there are more than 1,000 listings of empty mooncake boxes on Carousell.

Most of them are going at affordable prices of around S$10, for example one from the Marina Bay Sands with a light-up cover going for just S$5.

The same box is even being given away for free in another listing.

Other mooncake boxes from luxury brands are being offered for hundreds, with the cheapest selling for S$320, Shin Min reported.

Audemars Piguet mooncake boxes are shaped like a dollhouse

However, none may be able to match up to this year’s mooncake box from luxury Swiss watch brand Audemars Piguet.

As of the time of writing, two sellers were selling it for eye-watering prices of S$1,800 and S$2,088.

The box is in the shape of a dollhouse with “doors” that can be opened.

When opened, two mooncakes are revealed, along with a watch stand to display one’s Audemars Piguet and slots for jewellery.

There are also two cute rabbit figurines.

Interestingly, one can also press the watch stand down to reveal a moon.

Obviously, the two boxes on sale don’t come with a watch included, but they do come with the mooncakes so buyers can get some extra value.

2023 Audemars Piguet mooncake box also on sale

Last year’s Audemars Piguet mooncake box is also on sale — without the mooncakes, of course.

For S$1,800, one would be able to take home this cylindrical case.

According to photos in the listing, it comes with a telescope and a light.

As the Audemars Piguet mooncake boxes are ostensibly unavailable for purchase at shops, collectors may find it worthwhile to get them.

Some decry elaborate packaging

Elaborate mooncake packaging has become a key method of attracting customers, according to Shin Min, judging from the eye-catching designs on display at various Mid-Autumn fairs across town.

One customer told the paper at Ngee Ann City’s fair that mooncakes in nice packaging are ideal for gifting.

But another customer described this as “sensory overload”, saying they would just choose simpler boxes so as not to spend extra money.

This was echoed by Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan, who said on Facebook that he was concerned by the amount of wastage.

Though he admitted that he also loves to receive mooncakes in a beautiful box, the boxes are not reused by most people, he added.

Thus, he urged consumers to cut down on single-use packaging, which will also save them some money.

Also read: These S’pore Mahjong Mooncakes Look So Real We Mistook Them For Actual Tiles

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Carousell and @therealheffgoh on TikTok.