Tampines Audi Sustains Damage From BMW & Lorry In Double Collision

We’ve all had our off days from time to time, experiencing a series of unlucky incidents in a row. Mercury must have moved into retrograde early for this unfortunate Audi driver who suffered two back-to-back collisions.

In a video posted to Facebook, a BMW vehicle rear-ends an Audi sedan. A van attempting to overtake the two cars then crashes into the open door of the Audi.

All three have a brief confrontation in the short clip. The van leaves the scene shortly afterwards.

The video has sparked conversation amongst motorists on who is to blame for the entire altercation. Most, however, seem to agree that the Audi driver definitely had the short end of the stick for the day.

Audi gets into collision with BMW & van

The video detailing the incident was posted to the admin page for SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Saturday (9 Apr).

The caption states that the two collisions occurred on Old Tampines Road at 5.12pm on Friday (8 Apr).

The first accident occurred with the BMW accelerating too fast and crashing into the back of the Audi.

The Audi driver then opens the door of his sedan, presumably to confront the BMW driver. However, a van lagging behind the two vehicles is seen to grow impatient.

He attempts to overtake both cars and ends up crashing into the open door of the sedan.

The door of the Audi sustains damage from the collision, with the rearview mirror of the van breaking off as well. After a brief confrontation between all three drivers, the van leaves the scene.

Motorists argue over blame for van’s collision with Audi

It is still unclear as to where the responsibility falls for the incident.

The BMW should have been more careful navigating heavy traffic. However, motorists are at odds on who should shoulder the blame for the second collision.

Some users argue that the Audi driver should have been more careful whilst exiting the vehicle. The damage incurred in the collision could have been worse if the van was driving at a faster speed.

Other users, however, say that the blame falls on the part of the van driver. The driver should have waited before overtaking the vehicles to avoid the possibility of a collision.

One netizen has even pointed out that the van driver had crossed over from a lane in the opposite direction.

If drivers are not careful, doing so can cause severe accidents.

Various users are also aghast by the bout of bad luck the Audi driver has just experienced. Being involved in not just one but two collisions is rather unfortunate indeed.

A netizen commiserates and calls it a double whammy.

Be more careful while navigating traffic

The driver of the Audi sedan must have somehow wronged Lady Luck before the incident.

However, both collisions could have been avoided if all drivers had practised more care. It is only sensible when navigating their way through heavy traffic.

We hope the drivers managed to come to a resolution in the end. On the bright side, at least the damage doesn’t seem too severe.

