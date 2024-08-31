Auntie in Thailand smokes so rapidly people compare her to Kung Fu Hustle’s Landlady

Thai auntie smokes rapidly like Kung Fu Hustle’s Landlady

An older woman in Thailand amazed netizens when she smoked so rapidly that people began comparing her to the Landlady in the 2004 martial arts comedy film ‘Kung Fu Hustle’.

In the clip, the woman is smoking by the side of the road, quickly going for another hit as soon as she puffs out smoke.

Dressed casually in a polo shirt and jeans, she stands gazing into the distance — with one hand clutching several plastic bags, and the other holding the cigarette.

It is unclear when the video was taken, although it had been shared via X on Saturday (31 Aug).

The caption noted that the auntie did not need a break between puffs at all.

Netizens amazed by how quickly she’s smoking

The speed at which the auntie was huffing the cigarette amazed Thai netizens.

Seemingly in a rush, the woman inhales and exhales the smoke all within a span of around just one second.

Even her arm movements seemed abnormally fast.

One netizen felt like the clip had to be sped up, but relented after noting that the plants in the background were swaying at a realistic pace.

Another user speculated why she was rushing.

They said that perhaps she was avoiding getting caught by her children.

“Auntie why…what happened to you?” yet another commenter asked.

Comparisons to Kung Fu Hustle’s Landlady

One popular Thai social media page even made a comparison to Kung Fu Hustle’s Landlady. And it’s not hard to see why.

Although she is not dressed in the same nightgown that the Landlady is iconic for, she still gives off the same blase vibe.

Her incessant puffing is also reminiscent of the stressed and grumpy character.

Additionally, although the Landlady’s signature ability is her voice, she is also very fast — much like how quickly the auntie was smoking.

To top it all off, much like the auntie, the Landlady is rarely seen without her signature cigarette.

Featured image adapted from @Mr_Whathapened on X and @RedSkullxxx on X.