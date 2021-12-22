Auntie Sprays Debt Collectors With Water Hose

In recent times, the idea of a debt collector has shifted from rowdy loanshark runners to polite men asking for money on behalf of their clients.

But no matter how courteous they are, a group of debt collectors could not have prepared themselves for an auntie who sprayed them down with a water hose while they were on a job.

Seeing that the debt collectors were not leaving, she started spraying them down in a bid to chase them away.

The debt collectors eventually called for the police, who arrived at the site shortly after.

Auntie storms off and sprays down debt collectors with water hose

On 17 Dec, debt collection company Ag Adler Oper uploaded a Facebook video showing the bizarre encounter.

In the video, the woman was seen storming back into her home after allegedly having an unsatisfactory conversation with the debt collectors.

As the debt collectors were setting up their standee, the auntie pulled out a hose and started spraying water in the debt collectors’ direction.

One of the debt collectors then said in Mandarin, “If you spray, we will call police. Don’t harass us!”

The lady was seemingly undeterred by the warnings and continued spraying the pair down. One of the debt collectors then started filming from his point of view and uploaded the short clip on Facebook.

Police arrive on scene to mediate issue

Although both clips ended prematurely, another post was shared on Facebook with photos of what happened before and after the spraying happened.

In one of the pictures, the debt collectors were pictured explaining the situation to the lady and another elderly man in the house.

True to the debt collector’s warnings, the police were called down to the scene to mediate the situation.

It is believed that the police will not be taking any further action on the matter as pictured in a notice here.

Debt collectors just doing their job

A debt collector would usually only appear on your doorsteps if you have gravely missed your timing on a payment.

No matter how scary that proposition may sound, debt collectors, at the end of the day, are merely doing their jobs.

Needless to say, they don’t deserve to be treated in a hostile manner, let alone getting sprayed with water.

