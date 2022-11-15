5 Australian Schoolgirls Arrested After Allegedly Stealing From Victoria’s Secret Outlet In S’pore

Australian Schoolgirls Arrested For Stealing While In Singapore For A Netball Tournament

For students, travelling overseas with the school is a privilege that not many can boast about.

However, some Australian schoolgirls took advantage of that opportunity when they decided to shoplift while in Singapore for a regional netball competition.

They allegedly stole items at Orchard Road, including from a Victoria’s Secret outlet.

The schoolgirls were arrested on the day of their shoplifting spree and were released after ten hours in custody.

Australian schoolgirls arrested after allegedly stealing from Victoria’s Secret

According to The Daily Mail, the schoolgirls were in Singapore for a regional netball competition.

While here, the five Year 10 students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar, a private school in Melbourne, allegedly shoplifted from a Victoria’s Secret outlet.

They also stole some Crocs shoes, though reports didn’t disclose how many.

The police apparently interrogated two other girls but did not take them into custody.

Girls released at 3.30 am after 10 hours in police custody

Various sources state that the five girls spent at least ten hours in prison cells. The police only allowed them to return to their hotel at 3.30am.

A source told the Herald Sun that the schoolgirls have been “back and forth from the police station and their accommodation”.

They are reportedly doing “okay” but remain frightened and distraught.

The schoolgirls who were part of the trip but weren’t involved in the incident were allegedly upset too.

School is aware of matter & investigating

Bacchus Marsh Grammar’s principal, Mr Andrew Neal, has said that the school is aware of the incident and investigating the matter.

Herald Sun noted that he had addressed the incident during a school assembly recently.

However, he refuses to make a public statement until more details are confirmed.

The private school is located north of Melbourne and boasts 3,000 students, each paying about S$11,977.94 (A$ 13,000) in yearly school fees.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.