Khim Seah Auto Shop Offers Free Disinfection Service For Bus & Vans

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, cleanliness and hygiene continue to be an extremely important wall of defence to curb transmissions.

Even though this is common knowledge for many of us, not everyone knows how to properly disinfect our surroundings.

In order to protect passengers, especially young students who are not vaccinated, an auto shop in Woodlands is offering free disinfection service for buses and vans.

The vehicles must have a capacity of 10-24 passengers. Drivers can visit the auto shop to disinfect their vehicles without any prior appointment.

Free disinfection services to protect students ferried in buses & vans

The disinfection service is a kind gesture thought up by Khim Seah Enterprise Pte Ltd which has been in the transportation business for 35 years.

Speaking to MS News, the auto company mentioned that their intentions behind the gesture are to protect unvaccinated students who are ferried in these vehicles to and from school.

As part of their complimentary service, staff from the auto shop will wipe the interior of the vehicles with a disinfectant nano spray and coat the surfaces with a disinfectant.

These sprays include a US-EPA approved active ingredient that kills 99.9% of harmful viruses, bacteria, and moulds for up to 90 days.

This initiative will run from 19 Oct to 19 Nov and is only eligible for buses and vans with a capacity for 10-24 passengers.

Head down to Khim Seah for free disinfection

Since the disinfection process is entirely free, there’s absolutely no harm in dropping by the shop. Here’s here how you can get there.

Khim Seah Automotive & Transportation

Address: 71 Woodlands Industrial Park E9, #06-08, Wave 9, Singapore 757048

Opening Hours: 9 am-3pm (Mon-Sat)

Nearest MRT: Woodlands

Website: Khim Seah Facebook Page

Great news for bus & van drivers

The thoughtful initiative would surely be welcomed by drivers who are looking to better protect themselves and their passengers.

If you’re a driver of such vehicles, do consider dropping down for a free disinfection session before the promotion ends.

