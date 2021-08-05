HomeHelpy Cleaning Service Lets You Book Online Or Via An App In Under 2 Mins

Since work from home (WFH) has turned into our default mode, keeping our home clean has become a top priority.

But between meeting deadlines and attending to the fam’s daily needs, adding chores to the to-do list can be daunting.

To solve your dilemma, we’ve found HomeHelpy, a professional cleaning service that can help you get the job done.

The app and portal lets customers book HomeHelpers – professional and well-trained cleaning staff – in under 2 minutes. Now’s a good time to try out their services too, as HomeHelpy has a $15 discount for new sign-ups.

Here are the perks you’ll get to enjoy if you do.

Get a well-deserved break from chores after WFH

After spending hours in front of the computer chionging WFH tasks, the last thing you’d want to do is pick up a broom or mop and start cleaning the house.

So who’s going to ensure that your home is tidy?

Along come dedicated HomeHelpers who can wipe and sweep away dust in the smallest crevices of your home from $25/hour.

With trained professionals turning your abode into a spotless sanctuary, you can now focus on preparing home-cooked meals for bae and enjoying a peaceful dinner at home together.

If you’re a neat freak for whom cleaning is already a habit, you can consider HomeHelpy’s Premium Home Cleaning Service which utilises Sanicleaners.

These Swiss-made biosanitisers will eliminate even the most stubborn bacteria and grime, keeping your home not only clean but also hygienic.

The chemicals are biodegradable, food contact safe, and child-and-elderly friendly, so your family’s safety is guaranteed.

Take things a step further by trying out their Disinfection Service, which helps remove harmful pathogens and bacteria from even the cleanest-looking surfaces.

With your house free of undesirable microorganisms, you’ll be able to rest easy knowing that your home is as clean as it can be.

Engage professional help for specialised services

No matter how much of a pro you think you are at cleaning, surfaces like carpets, marble, and upholstery can be difficult to handle.

To ease your worries, try calling up the actual pros from HomeHelpy, who can help you with the following Specialised Services:

Office cleaning

Marble polishing

Carpet cleaning

Upholstery cleaning

Beyond just the basic cleaning that most of us can do, HomeHelpy experts will make sure that your home features receive the best attention.

From stain and bacteria removal to extending the lifespan of carpets and upholstery, they’ll leave everything looking good as new.

Keep your home tidy with HomeHelpy cleaning service

Cleaning and disinfecting your home involves more than just a casual sweep of the room. That’s precisely why HomeHelpy’s in-house HomeHelpers are professional and well-trained.

Not only do they have prior work experience in the hospitality industry, but they’ve also passed stringent exams and a strict screening process prior to deployment.

No matter what kind of assistance you need, HomeHelpers will come ready to help. They’ll keep their face masks on in your home at all times for safety.

If you’re already looking forward to engaging their help so you can finally enjoy your weekend fully, you can visit HomeHelpy’s website or download their app via the App Store or Google Play to check out their services.

New sign-ups automatically get $15 credits which you can redeem right away, so you won’t have to splurge on the first booking.

Save yourself the extra household chores

Going from your professional work to household work without much rest throughout the week can be exhausting, especially if you and your SO are already so busy.

Getting help from a professional from time to time would thus relieve your burden greatly and give you ample time to recharge.

Consider doing that soon to reward yourself for working so hard, so you can finally get that break you’ve always wanted.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with HomeHelpy.

All images courtesy of HomeHelpy.