NParks informs pet auto washer service to cease usage of machine, evaluating product safety on animals

NParks told pet auto washer service to stop using machine amidst safety evaluation on 18 July

Recently, MS News reported on a pet auto washer service in Holland Drive, where a machine instead of a human groomer washed and dried pet dogs.

The service caught flak online from pet owners, who criticised the machine, citing potential safety concerns.

Ms Jessica Kwok, Group Director for Enforcement & Investigation in the National Parks Board (NParks) told MS News that NParks has received feedback on the auto washer situation.

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) raised concerns that the machine poses some safety and welfare concerns to animals.

“We have informed the operator to cease using the machine as of 18 July 2025 while we evaluate the product and the safety of using it on animals,” NParks told MS News.

Auto washer sparks outrage among pet owners online

Just4Pets AutoWash, which began operating on 12 July, advertised itself as having Singapore’s first all-in-one pet washer, conditioner, and dryer.

Pet owners would leash their dog inside a washer compartment and close the door.

The machine would then begin a wash cycle, drying the dog at the end.

Horrified netizens questioned the machine’s effects on the dog, from both a safety and stress standpoint.

An anonymous professional pet groomer also questioned if it was “humane” and gave extra stress to pets. She further raised concerns over potential mechanical malfunctions.

Just4Pets alleges hundreds of safety trials

In a previous response to MS News, Just4Pets claimed the auto washer had “multiple layers of safety measures”.

They purported that everything is precisely regulated to ensure a comfortable and safe experience, with “hundreds of trials” to ensure pet safety.

“We are confident that as the public becomes more familiar with the Autowash system, the careful thought, design integrity, and animal welfare considerations behind it will become increasingly evident.”

They invited members of the public to visit and observe the process for themselves.

“This is not a replacement for traditional grooming,” they clarified.

SPCA gave warning to pet owners over using auto washer

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has also warned others about the auto washer.

“The SPCA urges pet owners to exercise utmost caution in deciding to use auto pet wash services,” said Mr Walter Leong, Executive Director of the SPCA.

He highlighted potential issues such as the unfamiliar sights and sounds of washing in an enclosed space causing stress in pets.

Mr Leong also mentioned that the emergency stop button on the machine relied entirely on the owner’s vigilance and the lack of malfunctions.

“The SPCA strongly recommends entrusting a pet’s care to reliable pet groomers,” he said, noting that human groomers could adjust based on a pet’s reaction.

Also read: New pet auto washer service springs up in Holland Drive, draws safety concerns from netizens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Just4Pets AutoWash on Google Maps and Instagram.