New pet auto washer service springs up in Holland Drive, draws safety concerns from netizens

Pet auto washer service in Holland Drive draws controversy, SPCA warns of welfare concerns

On 12 July, a pet care service opened up in Holland Drive with an unexpected twist — a machine auto washer rather than a human pet groomer.

The service, named Just4Pets AutoWash, advertised itself as having Singapore’s first all-in-one pet washer, conditioner, and dryer.

Pet owners would leash their dog inside a washer compartment and close the door.

After pressing start, the machine would begin washing the dog, applying soap and conditioner.

According to the Instagram page, the wash cycle includes:

Two rounds of rinsing and shampoo

One round of conditioner

A final rinse followed by blow-drying

Netizens reacted in horror in the comments, criticising the auto washer.

One questioned the pet’s safety inside, asking how the machine prevented soap from getting into the dog’s eyes, nose, and ears.

Another commenter compared it to putting a child into a washer.

Just4Pets subsequently posted another video, claiming that the autowash is safe for pets.

“From gentle wash cycles to pet-friendly shampoos, conditioner, and drying, we ensure a stress-free experience for your beloved companion,” reads the caption.

In order to prove it, an employee climbed into the autowash compartment herself, waving to the camera from inside during a rinse.

Pet owners say autowash would be stressful

A worried netizen claimed that even if safe, the autowash process is “clearly going to traumatise and stress pets out”.

Speaking to MS News, the owner of an Irish West Highland Terrier named Jacob (@jacobthewestie on Instagram) said she was appalled to come across the auto washer service, saying it was akin to treating your dog like laundry.

“This would be insanely stressful — and cause unnecessary stress for your pet,” she added, noting the combination of loud noises and an enclosed space.

Additionally, she was concerned about the possibility of water jets spraying directly into the ears of dogs, which increases the chance of ear infections.

When asked if she would ever try an autowash, the owner refused, saying she did not want to risk her pet’s safety or comfort.

“Grooming should be a gentle, hands-on experience with your pet and the groomer,” she explained.

“A good groomer knows how to calm a nervous pet and can stop the process if the animal is too stressed. That level of care just isn’t possible with a machine.”

MS News has reached out to Just4Pets for comments on their service and the online backlash.

SPCA advises caution in using auto pet wash services

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has also given its take on the new service.

“The SPCA urges pet owners to exercise utmost caution in deciding to use auto pet wash services,” said Mr Walter Leong, Executive Director of the SPCA, who added that the services may not be in the best interests of animal welfare.

“The washing and drying process takes place in a small, enclosed space, which can frighten pets due to its unfamiliar sight and noises.”

Mr Leong pointed out that human groomers can adjust actions based on a pet’s reactions.

Meanwhile, the autowash cannot ensure that water and shampoo do not enter the pet’s nose and eyes.

While the machine has an emergency stop button, the SPCA highlighted that proper activation depends entirely on the pet owner’s vigilance.

Observing from outside, they may not have a clear view of their pet’s discomfort. The stop button is also liable to technical malfunctions, with potentially serious consequences.

The SPCA strongly recommends entrusting a pet’s care to reliable pet groomers.

As salons could also potentially use auto washers, they further advised pet owners to enquire about the grooming process in greater detail to ensure their pet’s safety.

