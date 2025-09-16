5 new automated NPPs to open in S’pore, but some netizens say they feel safer with ‘human’ officers

5 new automated Neighbourhood Police Posts set to open in Singapore by end-September

Singapore residents will soon have more round-the-clock access to police services, with five new fully automated Neighbourhood Police Posts (NPPs) opening later this month.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 15 Sept, the fully automated NPPs will begin operations on 29 Sept at 12pm.

Another three are also expected to launch by the end of the year.

Developed in collaboration with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the posts aim to provide residents with 24/7 convenience.

At the self-help kiosks, members of the public can file police reports, submit requests, or return found items through a dropbox — all without the need for an officer on-site.

The five new NPPs will be located at:

Anchorvale NPP – Block 338D Anchorvale Crescent

– Block 338D Anchorvale Crescent Jurong West Central NPP – Block 664A Jurong West Street 64

– Block 664A Jurong West Street 64 Nanyang NPP – Block 703 Jurong West Street 71

– Block 703 Jurong West Street 71 Woodlands North NPP – Block 831 Woodlands Street 83

– Block 831 Woodlands Street 83 Woodlands South NPP – Block 541 Woodlands Drive 16

SPF said these locations were also chosen to ensure a “better spread” of service points across Singapore.

Some netizens prefer human officers

While some welcomed the convenience, not everyone was convinced.

One netizen compared the automated posts to going all the way to an NTUC supermarket just to place a delivery order.

Another joked about dashing into the NPPs for urgent help, “only to see an AI face”.

Others argued that having real police officers would feel “more assuring”.

Another netizen raised a concern regarding the elderly who may not know how to use these self-help kiosks.

SPF says tech frees up officers for urgent cases

SPF noted that the move is part of its digital-first approach, which allows officers to focus more on pressing cases while still keeping services accessible.

Earlier this year, SPF’s unmanned Neighbourhood Police Centre at Woodleigh Mall won third place at the 2025 World Police Summit in Dubai for innovation.

