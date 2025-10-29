Auxiliary police officer who took loaded gun to Bugis malls to kill himself pleads guilty, was devastated from breakup

Auxiliary police officer takes loaded gun to Bugis malls to kill himself after breakup over gambling issues

Note: This article contains references to suicide

An auxiliary police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday (28 Oct) to carrying a loaded gun to a few malls in Bugis with the intention of killing himself.

29-year-old Heng Jun Hao was an officer with Certis Cisco Security since Oct 2023 and was stationed at Changi Airport.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after a breakup due to Heng’s failure to quit gambling.

Auxiliary police officer brings gun to Bugis+ cinema

According to CNA, Heng began gambling at 20, and his habit worsened over the years.

On 8 May 2024, his girlfriend discovered that he had lied about quitting gambling and decided to end the relationship, leaving Heng devastated.

The next day, Heng reported to work at Changi Airport Terminal 1’s Agora building and received his standard equipment:

A .38 Taurus revolver

10 rounds of .38 ammunition

An extendable baton

After finishing his shift at 7.45pm, Heng told his partner that he needed to use the washroom. There, he moved the gun, speed loader, and baton into his backpack.

He subsequently left the airport in civilian clothes and took a taxi to Sim Lim Square.

With the loaded revolver in his bag, Heng walked around the mall before strolling through Bugis Junction and Bugis+.

He eventually went to watch a movie at a cinema in Bugis+ at about 9.30pm.

Heng arrested at Victoria Street with loaded gun

At about 8.35pm, Certis Cisco received an automated system alert regarding Heng’s unreturned revolver.

After failed attempts to locate the auxiliary officer, Certis contacted the police at about 9.55pm.

More than 100 police officers were involved in a subsequent manhunt for Heng.

They eventually spotted him at about 12.20am along Victoria Street, after he had finished his movie.

The Straits Times reported that Heng was walking aimlessly and did not resist arrest or try to reach for the gun.

Heng confessed to investigators that he intended to kill himself with the gun, as he “saw no reason in living since he had failed everyone he loved”.

He believed that his gambling habits led to disappointment from his family and girlfriend.

Needing time to decide on his suicide plan, he went to watch the movie at Bugis+.

Former auxiliary police officer intended to drown himself after losing job

He initially received a charge for unlawfully carrying a firearm and was released on bail in June 2024.

As part of the bail conditions, he was required to wear an electronic tag and stay with his parents.

He took up new employment as a concierge at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, but lost his job in Oct 2024.

Facing financial troubles, he cut his e-tag off as he intended to drown himself in the sea.

The e-tag monitoring system notified police, and officers arrested him in Kallang later that evening.

On Tuesday (28 Oct 2025), Heng pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully carrying a gun and one count of mischief, for cutting his e-tag.

The judge adjourned mitigation and sentencing to 18 Dec, with no bail for Heng.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook and Google Maps.