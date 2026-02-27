Car changes lanes in Woodlands & knocks auxiliary police officer off motorcycle

Auxiliary police officer on motorcycle taken to hospital after collision with car in Woodlands

An auxiliary police officer was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his motorcycle in Woodlands on Tuesday (24 Feb), following a collision with a car that changed lanes in front of him.

The incident has since sparked debate online, with many netizens weighing in on who was at fault.

Auxiliary police officer involved in accident along Woodlands Centre Road

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the incident at about 7.05am.

Footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page shows an AETOS auxiliary police officer riding along Woodlands Centre Road, approaching the junction with Admiralty Road.

He was travelling in the largely empty rightmost lane, while vehicles in the middle lane appeared congested and at a standstill.

As he rounded a left bend and overtook several heavy vehicles, a Honda Vezel was seen changing lanes into his path.

Although the officer appeared to brake, the car sideswiped the motorcycle, causing him to tumble onto the road.

Driver alights to check on fallen rider

The officer was later seen sitting upright on the road as the car driver got out to check on him.

In the clip, the officer gestured towards the driver, seemingly questioning the lane change.

They exchanged words, though the conversation was not audible.

The driver then attempted to help the officer up, but the officer appeared to decline assistance.

SCDF said one person was conveyed to Woodlands Hospital.

Online debate over who was at fault

The video has garnered over 3,600 likes on Facebook at the time of writing.

Some commenters argued that the motorcyclist should have been able to stop in time, noting that the car was already partially in the lane.

Others disagreed, saying the footage showed the officer braking but still being struck, and alleged that the lane change was too abrupt.

Another user joked about the driver’s misfortune in colliding with an auxiliary police motorcycle.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

