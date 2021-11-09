Aviation Park Cross Island Line Station Construction Begins In Q1 2022

For those living in the central area, travelling to Changi can be time-consuming due to the long bus and train rides.

This is set to change when the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1) is up and running in 2030, cutting travel time by up to 70 minutes.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the contract for the design and construction of Aviation Park MRT located at Changi.

Construction works will begin in 2022. Once the station is ready in 2030, those travelling from Ang Mo Kio can reach Aviation Park, near Changi Airport, in 35 minutes.

Aviation Park station contract awarded

On Monday (8 Nov), LTA announced that they have awarded Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure Pte Ltd the contract for the design and construction of the Aviation Park station and tunnels.

The company’s strong track record in undertaking infrastructure and building projects won them the contract worth $320 million.

They were also previously involved in the construction of Maxwell station along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

Construction of Aviation Park station will begin in the 1st quarter of 2022. It is slated to be ready for passenger service in 2030.

The underground station will be located next to Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road.

LTA shared that construction works might be challenging as the ground is made up of thick layers of marine clay.

To combat this, safety measures such as deeper excavation works and earth-stabilising structures will be in place so surrounding structures will not be disturbed.

There will also be aviation height restrictions due to the station’s proximity to Changi Airport.

Tunnel between Tampines North & Defu stations

The CRL1 is making great progress and LTA also awarded another contract for the design and construction of the tunnel between Tampines North and Defu stations.

Nishimatsu Construction Co Ltd was given the $446 million contract.

Construction work involves using a tunnel boring machine that has a 12.6m-wide diameter to construct the 2.9km long tunnel with 2 tracks.

The tunnel is about 35m below ground level and almost 50m underground at its deepest.

LTA shared that this might be difficult due to abrasive ground conditions causing wear and tear to equipment.

The contractor will closely monitor the process and ensure existing structures such as shophouses in the area will be minimally affected.

They will also be constructing a facility building with underground basements for the electrical and mechanical requirements of CRL1.

Construction works are expected to start in Dec 2021.

Singapore’s 8th MRT line

The upcoming CRL will be Singapore’s 8th MRT line.

Connecting the East, Northeast, and the West, it links major hubs like Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District, and Changi Business Park.

Almost half of CRL’s stations will serve as interchanges, making things all the more convenient for commuters.

With Aviation Park Station, travelling times from the Ang Mo Kio area to Changi will be cut by over an hour.

CRL1 comprises 12 stations spanning 29km from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

Serving residents and workers in industrial areas from Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North, and Ang Mo Kio, it is expected to benefit over 100,000 households.

Long journeys soon to be a thing of the past

Most Singaporeans rely on our trusty public transport to get around.

CRL1’s opening in 2030 will be greatly welcomed for the increased connectivity it brings.

Kudos to LTA for continually enhancing our transport network, making long and tiresome journeys a thing of the past in time to come.

