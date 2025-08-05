Leaked email showing S$3.8K participation fee for S’pore business award nomination sparks outrage online

Alleged selection process of Vision Media Group’s Prestige 100 Awards exposes S$3,800 participation fee

A supposed industry accolade offered by Vision Media Group has come under fire after a leaked email revealed that companies must fork out a “participation fee” to be considered for the award nomination.

A screenshot of the email — which surfaced on the r/SIngaporeRaw subreddit on Sunday (3 Aug) — showed Vision Media inviting a company to be part of its Prestige 100 Singapore and Top Business & Quality Awards.

But there was a catch: the invitation came with a mandatory S$3,800 nett fee.

According to the email, the awards serve to recognise the contributions of high-performance entrepreneurs in “leading the business community to breakthrough in businesses”.

The stated fee was mandatory “upon approval of application”, after which a 90-minute interview session and photoshoot would be arranged.

Netizens discuss integrity of such awards

Unsurprisingly, netizens were quick to question the credibility of such accolades.

One user commented that “anyone with a bit of money” could conjure up an award and rope companies in under the guise of prestige, as long as they’re willing to pay.

Another netizen claimed that many of these awards are essentially paid, with little to no basic vetting by the organisers before handing out the plaques.

Others lamented how unsuspecting companies and consumers might assume these awards are based on merit, when in reality, some may simply be the result of a cheque.

The post has also sparked broader discussion beyond the company’s specific practices, with one user pointing out how this reflects Singapore’s “obsession with rankings and comparisons”.

MS News has reached out to the Original Poster for more information.

Vision Media Group discloses selection process

Although Vision Media Group’s participation fee led to much criticism about the integrity of their award nomination process, the company has been transparent about this fee.

Vision Media is a Singapore-based business that helps businesses “maximise their potential for exposure”.

A review of the company’s website shows that payment is indeed required as part of the application process for its awards, although the company does not explicitly state the amount on its website.

According to the company’s awards application process, the payment is intended for the award’s “Winners’ Program”.

The award’s entitlements and benefits include an award ceremony and trophy, a special feature in the company’s e-publication, as well as their Facebook page

