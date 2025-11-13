Lane-splitting motorcyclist flung into bushes on AYE after crashing with lane-splitting car in the rain

Motorcyclist crashes into bushes of road divider after collision with lane-splitting car

A motorcyclist driving down the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on 10 Nov went crashing into the bushes when they collided with a car.

They hit the side of the expressway with enough force that they rebounded off it and crashed into the car again.

Motorcyclist bounces off bushes during AYE accident

The incident, which was captured on video and posted on SGRV FRONT MAN, allegedly occurred at 7.29am, eastbound on the AYE.

It was raining at the time, with the road visibly wet.

Dashcam footage showed the lane-splitting motorcyclist riding at high speeds past the Pandan Flyover before a Volkswagen attempted to make a lane change into the rightmost lane of the AYE.

With the motorcycle unable to stop or turn enough to avoid in time, both vehicles collided.

The crash sent the rider off their motorcycle, straight into the road divider barrier and the bushes around it.

Their motorcycle sparked as it skidded across the road. It subsequently also hit the bushes and violently spun to a stop.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist rebounded off the barrier from the sheer force and crashed into the Volkswagen a second time.

They appeared conscious and moving after the accident.

Netizens criticise motorcyclist for going too fast

Numerous netizens blamed the motorcyclist for riding too fast while lane-splitting, especially on wet roads.

Another user questioned why the motorcyclist was going “so fast” on a rainy day.

However, some commenters felt the Volkswagen driver also shared blame for not checking their blind spot or side mirrors before filtering.

