10-Month-Old S’pore Baby Diagnosed With Acute Hepatitis, Cause Still Unknown: MOH

Investigations Ongoing To Determine If Baby’s Case Is Similar To Global Outbreak

For a parent, having their child fall sick would be one of their biggest nightmares.

It would be worse if the child has a mysterious illness that’s similar to one recently been reported in children around the world.

A 10-month-old baby in Singapore has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Like the cases of acute hepatitis reported around the world, the cause is still unknown.

Case brough to hospital on Mon

MOH issued a statement on the unfortunate child on Saturday (30 Apr), reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The baby, a boy, was brought to the Emergency Department of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) on Monday (25 Apr), the ministry said.

He was subsequently warded for further investigations.

MOH notified of acute hepatitis

On Friday (29 Apr) – 5 days after the baby was brought to KKH – MOH was notified that he was a case of acute hepatitis.

The disease, also known as liver inflammation, may be caused by factors like heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications, and certain medical conditions, says the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC).

However, it’s often caused by a virus. Common types of hepatitis that’s caused by a virus are hepatitis A, B, C and E.

Thankfully, the child and his household contacts are currently well.

Baby’s hepatitis of unknown origin

What’s strange is that the baby’s hepatitis is of an unknown origin.

That means he has tested negative for the common viruses that cause hepatitis – i.e. A, B, C and E – said MOH.

They are now conducting investigations to find out if his illness is similar to the cases of acute hepatitis of unknown cause that has been reported internationally.

WHO issues alert on hepatitis

On 15 Apr, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert over 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis found in young children in Scotland by 5 Apr.

All of them were of unknown causes (i.e. not hepatitis A, B, C and E).

By 8 Apr, the number of cases had increased to 74 across the United Kingdom (UK).

On 23 Apr, WHO said in another release that 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown causes had been found in 12 countries across the world as of 21 Apr. At least one death has also been reported.

In their 30 Apr release, MOH updated that more than 200 suspected and probable cases have been reported so far in children across 17 countries.

Initial investigations suggest that the global cases may be linked to adenovirus — a common virus that doesn’t typically cause hepatitis in healthy children.

They’re monitoring the situation closely, and have informed doctors to look out for young children with symptoms of hepatitis with unknown causes.

Baby had Covid-19 in Dec

MOH also revealed one more detail that may or may not be important.

The baby was previously infected by Covid-19 in Dec last year.

However, there’s “no evidence at this time” that his illness is related to Covid-19.

A worrying time for parents

Whatever the cause of the disease, this must be a worrying time indeed for the boy’s parents.

MS News wishes the baby a quick recovery.

Hopefully, the international medical community can get to the bottom of this mystery hepatitis soon, so it can be treated.

