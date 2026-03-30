Baby skeleton found buried in M’sian front yard, believed to be about four months old

baby skeleton found yard

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A family of four has since been arrested.

By - 30 Mar 2026, 11:21 am

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Baby skeleton found buried in the yard of a house in Malaysia

Police found the skeleton of a baby buried in the front yard of a house in Alor Gajah, Malacca, Malaysia, on Wednesday (25 March).

Following the discovery, a family of four was arrested on suspicion of burying the infant.

baby skeleton found yard (2)

Source: Zek Hamid on Facebook

Believed to have been buried after birth

According to Harian Metro, an unnamed witness said he was surprised to see police officers in the residential area starting at around 9am.

“I came here (to the residence) to celebrate Raya at my sister’s house and was surprised when I was told that a police forensic team had come because of a criminal case,” he said.

baby skeleton found yard

Source: New Straits Times

The witness said a neighbour told him that the police found the baby skeleton and believed it was buried immediately after birth, about four months ago.

He also added that the police had dug up the yard of a house and only left at around 12.30pm.

baby skeleton found yard (3)

Source: Zek Hamid on Facebook

Baby’s mother and family arrested

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the suspects are between 16 and 40 years old, Sinar Harian reported.

Besides the baby’s 19-year-old mother, the teen’s boyfriend, mother, sister, and 16-year-old younger brother were also detained.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing birth.

The police chief also advised the public not to speculate to avoid interfering with the investigation.

Also read: Babysitter in M’sia charged for murdering 4-month-old in nursery

Babysitter in M’sia charged for murdering 4-month-old in nursery

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Featured image adapted from New Straits Times, Zek Hamid on Facebook.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
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