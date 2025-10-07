4-month-old baby is family’s sole survivor after boulder crushes their home in Philippines

Only 4-month-old baby survives after boulder crushes home

A baby girl in Medellin, Cebu, Philippines, was the sole survivor after her family’s house was crushed by a large boulder on the evening of 30 Sept.

According to Cebu Daily News (CDN), the large boulder was from a landslide triggered by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Bogo City, approximately 17km away.

The crush killed four-month-old Briana Grace Serafin’s parents, Marwin Pilones and Katherine Serafin, and her four-year-old brother.

Family members were injured beyond recognition

The family’s neighbours said they heard a loud crash after the earthquake struck, followed by the baby crying.

They immediately searched through the rubble and found Briana with scratches, but conscious.

Meanwhile, her mother was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

Briana’s family members were reportedly severely injured beyond recognition following the incident.

Grandparents caring for orphaned baby

According to Dr Bianca Lopez Salimbangon, who took part in the relief operations in the municipality, Briana is now under the care of her grandparents.

Her grandfather, Eton Pilones, had initially planned to take out a loan to buy coffins for their deceased family members.

However, local officials and private donors have provided cash aid for the purchase.

Briana’s parents and brother were laid to rest last Friday (3 Oct).

As of Sunday (5 Oct), the earthquake’s death toll has reached 71, many of whom were asleep when tragedy struck, CDN reported.

Last Thursday (2 Oct), authorities ceased search and retrieval operations, focusing on recovery and rehabilitation for more than 370,000 individuals affected.

