Baey Yam Keng ‘bumped’ into bicycle while running, injured knee & cracked phone

Baey Yam Keng suffered “light abrasions” after bumping into bicycle during run

Minister of State for Transport, and Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng was out for a run recently when he bumped into a road cyclist and took a fall.

He sustained “light abrasions” on his knees and chest — his phone’s screen protector was also damaged.

Despite the injuries, Mr Baey pointed out that the cyclist’s view might have been obstructed at the time and that she might not have seen him.

Baey Yam Keng did not notice cyclist as he ran across road

Providing context for the accident, Mr Baey said he was running along a pavement and had to cross the road.

Mr Baey added that it was a one-way road in an undisclosed neighbourhood that usually saw “very light vehicular traffic”.

Before crossing, he looked to his right, where traffic would have normally been coming from, before proceeding to run across the road when no vehicles were in sight.

However, Mr Baey did not realise that there was a road cyclist approaching from his left. He could not stop in time and bumped into the female cyclist.

The Tampines GRC Member of Parliament fell on his knee while the cyclist toppled, but kept her balance.

Both parties should bear some responsibilities: Baey Yam Keng

Based on pictures shared by Mr Baey, he likely suffered abrasions to his knee and chest.

Meanwhile, his phone, which “had it worse,” appeared to be cracked.

In his post, Mr Baey highlighted that the cyclist’s vision was blocked by a tall bush by the road.

The cyclist was very apologetic to Mr Baey, but he assured her that his injuries were only superficial.

He noted that even though the cyclist was riding against the flow of traffic, the road was usually very quiet and there was no way for her to have seen him in advance.

Admitting that he should have been more careful before running across the road, Mr Baey said he thought both of them had to bear some responsibility.

