Men capture large python slithering around on Teck Whye coffeeshop roof

Footage of python capture at Teck Whye coffeeshop goes viral

A video of a large python being pulled off a coffeeshop roof in Singapore has gone viral on TikTok and Facebook.

Four men were eventually successful in bagging up the reptile after it slithered around on the floor.

A video of the incident, which allegedly occurred at the Block 145 Teck Whye coffeeshop, was uploaded to social media on 13 Aug.

It starts by showing the python moving along the edge of the coffeeshop roof.

A man then nudges it off using a broom, causing the snake to fall to the floor.

As the python made its way into the coffeeshop, a group of bystanders chase it down in an effort to capture it.

Two men in particular — armed with a plastic chair and a broom — made concerted attempts to catch the python.

At one point, the man with the chair managed to cover the head of the snake with a bag.

This was when a few other men stepped in to carry the snake out of the coffeeshop premises.

Finally, they transferred the python into a larger bag.

Netizens applaud quick action by uncle

Netizens praised the uncle with the chair, impressed with his decisive behaviour.

Other netizens criticized the inaction of the bystanders.

Despite the men’s bravery, the NParks snake advisory suggests staying calm and backing away from snakes.

It further advises against approaching or attempting to handle snakes when they are encountered in a public area.

MS News has also reached out to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) for comment.

This is not the first time a python has been seen in Teck Whye, with a two-metre-long specimen being recorded attacking cars near Block 136 Teck Whye Lane on 27 April 2024.

Also read:Woman in Thailand captures 3m python with bare hands, says it’s no big deal

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from pohtan2312 on TikTok.