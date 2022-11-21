Bake King Has Up To 50% Off Baking Essentials, Make Yummy Treats For Your Fam

Bake King Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Up To 50% Storewide Discounts

Walk down the baking aisle at most supermarkets in Singapore, and you’re sure to find the same few brands carrying ingredients like flour, baking powder, and vanilla essence.

Among them is Bake King, which many of us have surely bought at one time or another. Little did we know that the brand has 70 years of history.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Bake King is offering discounts of up to 50% on products storewide, exclusively at its Haig Road outlet.

If you’re planning to whip up some baked goods this holiday season, you might want to grab your essentials there.

Stock up on essential baking ingredients at Bake King

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro in the kitchen, you can’t do without all-purpose flour, which forms the foundation of any confection.

Once you’ve gotten comfortable with making basic cakes and cookies, you can explore all kinds of other recipes using other types of ingredients like bread flour, Hong Kong flour, and self-raising flour.

Depending on what’s cooking, you may need baking powder or soda to either make your bakes rise or achieve a certain level of crispiness.

A dash of vanilla can go a long way, and if you need other flavours, you could always use a pinch of other extracts and essences to enhance your bakes.

No matter what you’re inspired to make on a particular day, having these ingredients in your pantry means you can fulfil your random urge to bake anytime.

Equip your kitchen with basic bakeware & tools

Since baking is about precision, you’d want to work with the best equipment, which you can find at the Bake King outlet.

From aluminium trays to cake tins and pans of various shapes and sizes, you can find the most suitable mould or container for your batter.

Mixing the batter or evening it out would require a whisk and spatula or paring knife that you often see bakers use in cooking shows.

When you’re able to transfer your mixtures easily and present your final product beautifully on a cake stand, you’ll feel like you’ve concocted some magic in the kitchen.

Enjoy exclusive in-store discounts & online free delivery with Bake King

To make that magic possible, you’d need to add multiple ingredients and utensils to your basket, which could amount to a rather hefty sum.

But thanks to Bake King’s storewide discount of up to 50%, you can save yourself some money as well as the guilt of buying way more than you need for your next kitchen experiment.

As the promo is only available at their physical store from 1 to 31 Dec 2022, you should plan a visit soon. Here’s how to get there:

Bake King

Address: 10 Haig Rd, #01-363/365 Block 10, Singapore 430010

Opening hours: 8.30am-8.30pm (Mon to Sat), 8.30am-5.30pm (Sun)

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

Bake King also has a catalogue of products on its website, where you can browse what you need before heading to the shop.

However, if you don’t have time to make a quick trip there yourself, you can always add your items to the cart and checkout.

The first 100 customers to place an online order in the month of December with the promo code <BAKEKING70> will get free delivery, regardless of the amount spent. So even though you’ll miss out on the storewide discounts, you’ll still be able to enjoy a small promo to make up for it.

Bake King demo classes at S$15/pax to sharpen your skills

Besides deals for customers, Bake King will be hosting two demo classes for those who’d like to sharpen their baking skills before putting their new purchases to good use.

It costs just S$15 per person to join each class, where you will get to see a Tulip Chocolate demo or learn how to make Steam Lotus Paste Nian Gao and Yam Roll.

There are also full-fledged classes on Nyonya Pineapple Tarts, Orh Nee and Pulut Hitam Tarts, and Pandan Kaya Cake. While they’re a little pricier, you’ll be privy to all kinds of pro tips and tricks that’ll really take your baking skills to the next level.

Here are more details on the upcoming baking classes so you can choose which of these sweet treats you’d like to master:

For a full list of courses and to register for them, visit the link here.

Make homemade treats for your family

Although baking may seem like an intimidating process at first, you’ll learn that anything is possible as long as you follow step-by-step instructions to a tee.

Regardless if it’s a cake, pie, or some other pastry you’ve been dying to make, you can turn your dream dessert into a reality with the right guidance, determination, tools, and ingredients.

You’ve stressed yourself out enough for the year – now it’s time to find a therapeutic new hobby while making delicious homemade treats for your loved ones.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Bake King.

Featured image by MS News.