Balenciaga unveils shoe collab with Puma, it’s a distressed pair of Speedcats

Balenciaga x Puma drops a worn-out pair of Speedcat

Sneaker lovers, take note — Balenciaga and Puma have joined forces to release a heavily distressed version of the iconic Speedcat.

Featured on Balenciaga’s website as part of its Winter 2025 runway collection, the sneakers are expected to hit stores soon.

Balenciaga x Puma colab shows off worn-out design

At first glance, the sneakers may not stand out, but their striking red hue quickly catches the eye.

Seemingly designed to look deliberately worn-out, they feature distressed leather with strategic rips and frayed edges, giving them a rugged, vintage aesthetic.

Adding a touch of luxury, a golden ‘BALENCIAGA’ logo and a golden Puma emblem are prominently displayed on the side panel, while a white Puma logo sits at the front in the trademark Speedcat look.

While many are curious about the price tag, Balenciaga has yet to list it.

Pricing expectations remain uncertain due to the significant price gap between the two brands.

Puma’s Speedcat sneakers typically retail for US$75 (S$99) to US$100 (S$199), while Balenciaga’s popular Triple S sneakers start at a staggering US$1,100 (S$1,400).

Netizens slam beat-up sneaker design

Following the announcement, many netizens expressed disappointment over the heavily distressed look.

One Redditor bluntly called the sneaker “one of the worst Balenciaga shoes” ever released.

Another user criticised the design as uninspired, commenting that it looks boring.

With minimal hype surrounding the release, one Reddit user even suggested that sneakerheads opt for Maison Margiela Reeboks instead, citing their similar aesthetic.

Featured image adapted from Balenciaga on Instagram and Instagram.