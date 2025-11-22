Tourist found dead at Bali hostel in suspected mass poisoning, at least ten others hospitalised

25-year-old woman dies in Bali hostel amidst reports of poisoning

A 25-year-old Chinese woman was found dead in a Bali hostel after a night where more than 20 guests reportedly fell violently ill.

The victim, identified as Deqing Zhuoga, had returned to the hostel at about 1.30am on 1 Sept after seeking medication for severe vomiting hours earlier.

When she did not check out the next morning, a staff member unlocked the room and found her half-dressed, lying motionless on her bed.

There was a bin filled with vomit beside her and she had no pulse.

Authorities later estimated she had been dead for between two and twelve hours.

A night where guests were ‘struck down by an invisible disease’

The incident happened at Clandestino Hostel in Canggu, a budget-friendly accommodation popular with young travellers.

Rooms at this 1-star hotel cost just US$9 (S$11.70) a night, drawing backpackers from around the world, China Press reported.

After falling ill, Zhuoga had allegedly sought medication from hostel staff, but declined further treatment at a nearby clinic because of cost.

On the same night, at least 20 guests, including travellers from China, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, reported sudden vomiting, fainting and severe stomach pain.

Some even showed signs of coughing blood.

Ten were taken to hospital, and one — Leila Li, a Chinese traveller who had been sharing a room with the victim — spent five days in intensive care.

She described the scene that night as guests collapsing one after another, some vomiting violently, others lying in the corridor.

“The entire hotel seemed to have been struck down by an invisible disease,” she said

Li was later diagnosed with pneumonia and fluid in her lungs, Oriental Daily said.

Doctors suggested her symptoms were consistent with pesticide poisoning combined with food contamination, though Indonesian police have not confirmed this.

No poison detected, but questions remain

Indonesian authorities have so far found no traces of pesticides, cyanide, heavy metals or toxic chemicals in Zhuoga’s stomach contents.

According to Oriental Daily, an autopsy concluded she died from acute gastroenteritis, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, resulting in hypovolaemic shock.

Just three days before the incident, the hostel had conducted a fumigation for bedbugs.

Police have not ruled out environmental or food-related factors, and are continuing to test samples, including leftover medication, food sources, and environmental residues.

The hostel remains open, with one recent guest telling media that it appeared “as if nothing had happened”.

Family left searching in the dark for her body

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents spent days desperately trying to locate her.

The parents, who do not speak English, reportedly received no clear guidance when they contacted the hostel.

According to China Press, staff allegedly told them only to “contact police or the embassy”.

Complications grew when the hostel reportedly gave authorities the wrong nationality, causing further delays.

Eventually, the family were informed by police that the girl’s body had been left in a rural hospital freezer for over 20 days, news.com.au reported.

After being transferred between hospitals and kept in an ice box, the body was cremated on 22 Sept.

Antara News reported that Badung District Police said that there were no signs of violence and that illness remains the most probable cause.

Meanwhile, some continue to call for the hostel to be shut down, saying, “If it’s not closed down sooner or later, someone [else] will die. We’ve already lost a life”.

Police are still investigating the case.

