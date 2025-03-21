Flights between S’pore & Bali delayed due to volcano eruption

Flights from Bali cancelled due to volcano eruption on 20 March

Several international flights to and from Bali were cancelled as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki — located in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia — erupted on Thursday (20 March) night.

The volcano erupted for 11 minutes and nine seconds, spewing ash clouds as high as 8km.

A spokesperson for Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport said most of the seven flights cancelled on Friday (21 March) morning were Jetstar flights bound for Australia.

In addition, several domestic and international flights were delayed. These include flights to Singapore, Thailand, and Australia, reported NDTV World.

According to Changi Airport’s website, some flights operated by Scoot, Singapore Airlines, and Jetstar between Bali and Singapore were delayed.

The airport spokesperson said that they are continuing to monitor the situation in Bali, and “hopefully there will be no more cancellations”.

‘Not as severe’ as previous Bali volcano eruption in 2024

“This flight cancellation is not as severe as the previous eruption,” said the spokesperson. He ensured that airport services will continue operating “as they should”.

The same volcano erupted eight times last November. It spewed volcanic ash up to 8km high and killed nine.

It remains unclear how many residents were affected by the most recent eruption.

