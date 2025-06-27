Creditor applies to wind up Banana Leaf Apolo restaurant in Little India, hearing on 4 July

Winding-up application for Banana Leaf Apolo filed on 11 June

Banana Leaf Apolo, an Indian restaurant with more than 50 years of history in Singapore, is facing closure.

According to a notice published in the Government Gazette, a creditor has applied to wind up the establishment.

Winding-up application filed by poultry supplier

The notice, published on Tuesday (24 June), said the winding-up application was filed in the High Court on 11 June.

It was filed by a creditor, Toh Thye San Farm, which is a poultry supplier at 7 Lichfield Road in Serangoon Garden.

According to the company’s website, it is a fourth-generation farming business incorporated in 1979. Its lawyers are Lighthouse Law.

Winding-up application to be heard on 4 July

The winding-up application will be heard before the court at 10am next Friday (4 July).

Any creditors or contributors of Banana Leaf Apolo can appear at the hearing to support or oppose the application.

An individual or firm who wishes to do so must notify Lighthouse Law of their intention by next Monday (30 June).

Banana Leaf Apolo was established in 1974

Banana Leaf Apolo, which was established in 1974, has two branches.

Both of them are still in operation, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Fish head curry is its signature dish, served with a large fish head swimming in a pool of robust curry gravy.

A well-known feature of the restaurant is that it serves its dishes on banana leaves, which is a traditional way of serving food in India.

Banana Leaf Apolo suspended for 2 weeks in Nov 2024

However, in November last year, its Race Course Road outlet was suspended for two weeks after accumulating 14 demerit points over 12 months.

The restaurant was given six points for selling unclean food, four points for failing to keep the premises and four points for failing to keep its appliances clean.

Licensed food shops that earn 12 or more demerit points in a year can have their license suspended for two or four weeks or cancelled.

In September 2020, the restaurant fell afoul of the law when it hosted a 40-person birthday party for four hours, in contravention of Covid-19 rules at the time that allowed for social gatherings of up to only five people.

A court fined it S$10,000 in May 2021.

