S’porean Claims Bangkok Bus Driver Drove Off Without Letting Her Board, Thais Explain It’s Normal

Different countries have their unique approaches to various things, from dining etiquette to public transportation practices.

A Singaporean woman learned this the hard way while travelling in Bangkok after a bus driver allegedly slammed the door in her face and drove off. Shocked, she took to social media to detail her ordeal.

Thai netizens then explained that the vehicle was an “extra bus” travelling on a different route than the one she was going for.

The OP posted footage of the incident to TikTok on 27 Jan.

The video started with her walking up to the doors of the bus, situated at the centre.

A female bus conductor standing at the entrance proceeded to converse in Thai with her. Visibly confused by the unfamiliar language, the OP said, “I don’t understand.”

The bus doors then slammed in her face before the vehicle drove off.

In a repost, the OP said in the caption, “I love Bangkok but your public bus services scare me. Be cautious when you are taking public buses in Bangkok.”

She further stated that the bus took off with passengers still waiting at the bus stop.

Thai citizens provide reasons for what happened

Individuals familiar with Thailand’s practices flocked to the OP’s comments, attempting to explain the driver’s behaviour.

One user pointed out that the bus was actually an “extra bus” for a shorter route.

Another commenter said that the female conductor was explaining the route for the bus.

As the OP was seemingly taking to long, the driver decided to leave anyway. This was apparently a frequent occurrence in the city.

A few users also offered suggestions for the OP to acclimatise herself to the public transport of the country.

One netizen recommended downloading “Viabus”, an application that allows users to check routes and locations of buses in real time.

Another said Googling bus numbers and routes before embarking on trips would be useful. Otherwise, it could be difficult to get by while being unfamiliar with Thai.

Despite the various suggestions, some Thais confessed in the comments that they still find the system confusing themselves.

Hope suggestions will help others travelling by bus

In some replies to several comments on her video, the OP shared that she eventually managed to take the bus, proving that it’s not impossible at all.

Hopefully, the suggestions will help any aspiring tourists find their way better around the country.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information. We’ll update the article when she gets back.

