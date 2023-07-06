M’sian Housewife Allegedly Can’t Set Up Bank Account Due To Employment Status, Cries Helplessly

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Housewife In Malaysia Sheds Tears After Disappointing Visit To The Bank

Going to the bank is a crucial part of adulthood and sometimes, money matters will make us shed a tear or two.

Recently, a Malaysian woman expressed her sorrows on her TikTok account after a particularly disappointing visit to the bank.

She had gone to the bank with her children to open a bank account — only to be refused because she’s a housewife.

The most frustrating part? The bank staff had previously told her that she could, in fact, open an account.

Checks if she can open a bank account as a housewife

In the three-minute rant posted on Tuesday (4 July), the woman sits in her car looking distraught.

She then begins her dialogue by saying:

For the year that I’ve been a housewife, I’ve never felt this heartbroken over this status but today I really feel frustrated.

Sniffing and biting back tears, the housewife then recounts her experience.

“I went down to the bank today,” she said. “And this is not the first time that I’ve gone there.”

As it turns out, the housewife, Ms Farhanah, had visited the bank once before to clarify her concerns.

She wanted to make sure that she could open a bank account despite being a housewife.

In response to her queries, the staff reportedly told her that she could open an account regardless of her status.

She just had to return with her husband’s payslip and a telephone bill or any phone document to verify her phone number.

Returns & waits 2 hours only to be denied

Satisfied with the response, Ms Farhanah returned to the bank another day with the relevant documents.

As the story reaches a fever pitch, the housewife can barely hold back her tears.

“I waited two hours, two hours I waited,” she cries. “But when it came to my turn, they said because of my status as a housewife, I cannot open a bank account.”

The housewife then takes multiple moments to regain her composure before explaining why she feels so frustrated.

Why is it that from the start, you can’t tell me that I can’t open a bank account?

Following which, she shares that she even brought her children along.

“I’ve never felt this heartbroken,” she reiterates.

“Even us housewives have our dignity. Why can’t you just tell me from the start that I can’t do it?”

Many empathise with her situation

In response to her video, many empathised with Ms Farhanah’s sadness.

One particular commenter noted that she was upset because two hours means a lot to a housewife.

In two hours, many things can be done.

Ms Farhanah even had to manage her child’s emotions during the wait.

Meanwhile, another user said that housewives are not the only ones facing issues at the bank.

They noted that nowadays, it’s hard for anyone without a stable job to open a bank account.

Malaysian housewife shares her sorrows on TikTok

It’s hard to imagine what Ms Farhanah felt and went through.

The fact that she felt burdened enough to put her emotions on show, says everything.

Hopefully, she has managed to move on from the experience and perhaps found another banking branch where she could open her own account.

As tragic as it is, her TikTok has reached thousands — some of whom might just benefit from hearing her story.

Featured image adapted from @farhanah_said on TikTok.