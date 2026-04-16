19-year-old youth fractures knees after safety belt holding 180kg barbell snaps at Brazil gym

Youth fractures both knees after accident at Brazil gym

On 1 April, a 19-year-old youth’s knees were crushed by a 180kg barbell, after the safety belt holding it allegedly snapped during her workout in a gym in Brasilia, Brazil.

As a result, the victim, identified as Júlia Stefany Cotrim Beserra, sustained fractures in both knees, leaving her unable to walk for months.

Victim fainted from immense pain

According to local news reports, Ms Beserra had been doing weight training regularly since 2024.

She said pelvic lifts using 180-kilogram weights were already part of her routine.

However, on the day of the incident, the pelvic lift belt, which supported the weights, suddenly came loose.

The barbell quickly slid towards Ms Beserra’s knees, pinning her legs to the ground.

CCTV footage of the incident shows other gymgoers were seen rushing to help the victim after she shouted in pain.

They reportedly tried to help Ms Beserra until rescuers arrived.

Witnesses also claimed that the victim even fainted due to the immense pain.

Ms Beserra was admitted to Hospital de Base where she reportedly underwent surgery on Tuesday (14 April).

Victim will be unable to walk for months

Doctors reportedly stated that Ms Beserra will be unable to walk for months.

She is also advised to refrain from any physical activity for at least a year.

In her testimony, Ms Beserra said she never had problems with the equipment, even when using the same load, and suspected that the incident was due to the belt lock breaking.

The police are investigating the incident and are looking to clarify whether there was a mechanical failure in the equipment.

Meanwhile, the gym where the incident occurred said it will be providing the victim with the necessary support.

It also said it is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and urged the public not to make speculations regarding the incident.

Also read: 17-year-old Indian powerlifter dies after 270kg barbell slips & breaks her neck during training

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Featured image adapted from Portal Agora Alagoas on Facebook.