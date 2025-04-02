Barber in Indonesia collapses after taking in 80 customers in 1 day ahead of Hari Raya

Barber in Indonesia collapses after accepting 80 customers before Hari Raya

A barber in Indonesia collapsed after taking in too many customers on Sunday evening (30 Mar), right before Hari Raya Idul Fitri, or Eid al-Fitr on 31 Mar.

Footage of the incident was posted by @ariezta_bajank on TikTok earlier this week and has since gone viral, with over 6 million views.

Barber suffers asthma attack

The clips show the man slumped on the floor of his barbershop, surrounded by hair clippings.

Seemingly fatigued and struggling to breathe, he had a nebuliser mask covering his nose and mouth.

According to the OP, the barber had an asthma attack following Takbiran, the evening before Eid al-Fitr, after cutting the hair of 80 customers.

It is understood that many Muslims get their haircuts on the eve of Hari Raya so they can look their best during the holiday.

Others also take this opportunity to shop for new clothes or get their vehicles washed.

Muslims flock to barbershops & hair salons before Hari Raya

Some netizens commended the barber for his hard work and wished him good health.

However, others also expressed that he should have refused some of his customers, saying his health should come first.

There were also users who questioned the truth, believing it was impossible for the barber to cut 80 people’s hair in a day.

However, several people also shared that barbershops were incredibly full on the eve of Hari Raya, with long queues until late in the day.

