27-Year-Old KL Crane Operator Faints In Machine 20m Above Ground, Rescuers Find Him Dead

Crane Operator In KL Loses Consciousness While Operating Machine 20m Above Ground

On 16 Nov, a tower crane operator in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, tragically passed away after losing consciousness on the job.

Firefighters had conducted a high-altitude rescue operation after first being informed that he had fainted.

Unfortunately, they found the 27-year-old worker already dead upon carrying out the operation.

After lowering the deceased’s body, authorities sent it to the hospital for an autopsy.

Tower crane operator found dead at KL construction site

The New Straits Times reported that a 27-year-old tower crane operator lost consciousness while operating the machine on Thursday (16 Nov).

Upon receiving an emergency call at 5.43pm that evening, KL firefighters rushed to the construction site at Persiaran KLCC.

According to China Press, the rescue team arrived at around 5.50pm.

The fire department subsequently conducted a high-altitude rescue operation, getting up to the top of the crane, about 20m in the air.

Unfortunately, the rescue firefighters found the worker already deceased on the tower crane.

Adjacent crane lowered deceased to the ground

At around 7.46pm, an adjacent tower crane reportedly lowered the deceased’s body to the ground.

Photos showed his body strapped tightly to a metal stretcher hung from the crane.

An upset woman, presumably a loved one of the deceased, was later seen kneeling over the body on the ground.

A medical officer from the Ministry of Health confirmed the operator’s death after examination. They then handed the corpse to the police.

The police subsequently sent the body to KL Hospital for autopsy. The district police chief stated that they classified the case as a sudden death and are currently investigating.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

