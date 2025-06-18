9 arrested in M’sia after 14-year-old boy gets beaten for having photos of his ex

14-year-old boy in Malaysia beat up for having photos of his ex

Nine schoolboys in Malaysia, aged between 15-18, have been remanded for three days in relation to a case where a 14-year-old was beaten for having photos of his ex.

According to Sinar Harian, the boys were remanded on Monday (16 June) after the victim lodged a police report.

Victim allegedly beaten twice over photos

Kemaman District Police Chief said the victim claimed he was beaten on two separate occasions on May 27 and 28.

Early investigations found that one of the suspects became unhappy when he learned that the victim still kept photos of his ex-girlfriend. Police believe the suspect is currently dating the girl.

The victim sustained multiple injuries, including to his head and back.

Boys remanded for 3 days for investigation

To assist with investigations, the nine boys who allegedly participated in the assault were remanded for three days under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

