Beavers in Czech Republic build dams that officials had been seeking permits for, saves country S$1.6 million

Beavers in Czech Republic build dams overnight that officials were seeking permits for

Beavers in Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, proved that mother nature knows best when they built multiple dams almost overnight, which officials had been stuck seeking permits for.

According to Radio Prague International, the beavers were able to create dams in the exact spots where officials were planning to build one. As a result, nature’s engineers created the perfect wetlands for the area.

Beavers cut through red tape

The dam building project, which would have cost the country 30 million crowns (S$1.6 million), was meant to revitalise the Brdy protected landscape area.

Years prior, a military base had built a gully to drain water from the area. Officials had planned to build several dams to restore the natural wetlands.

Unfortunately, bureaucracy and negotiations slowed down the restoration efforts. Specifically, officials argued over land ownership.

“The Military Forest Management and the Vltava River Basin were negotiating with each other to set up the project and address issues regarding ownership of land,” said the head of the Brdy Protected Landscape Area Administration.

But as luck would have it, beavers miraculously cut through all the red tape seemingly overnight. The beavers built the dams in strategic spots which created the very effect that restorers were aiming for.

“Beavers are able to build a dam in one night, two nights at the most,” said zoologist Jiri Vlček.

And the beavers not only saved time for Czechia but also a whole bunch of money.

Nature knows best

After inspecting the dams, environmentalists said the wetland created by the beavers was just what they were looking for.

The dams would help preserve some of Czechia’s rare species. This referred to stone crayfish, frogs, and other species that thrive on wetlands.

Officials had nothing but praise for the beavers who saved them from months, if not years, of headache-inducing negotiation and spending.

“Beavers always know best,” said the head of the Central Bohemian office of the Czech Nature and Landscape Protection Agency (AOPK). “The places where they build dams are always chosen just right — better than when we design it on paper.”

But while beavers have often contributed positively to water management, nature’s engineers also sometimes cause flooding with their dams.

According to the AOPK, beaver dams have caused human problems when they caused flooding in fields and waterlogged a rail line in Lanškroun in the Orlickoústec region.

