Ah Long Sends Fake Delivery Orders To Harass Bedok Reservoir Resident

A recent new phenomenon in Singapore is the use of food delivery riders to harass and prank people.

Perpetrators would make several orders and send them to the same address. This wastes not only the delivery riders’ time, but also causes annoyance for the owners.

This harassment method was on full display again at a HDB block in Bedok Reservoir on Saturday (6 Mar), which ended up in police talking with riders for over an hour.

Police are investigating the case of harassment.

Riders get sent to harass Bedok Reservoir resident

Shin Min Daily News reports that the incident took place at around 4.53pm on Saturday (6 Mar) at Block 766 Bedok Reservoir View.

About 8 to 10 delivery riders from Foodpanda were sent to the same house, according to a nearby resident that Shin Min Daily News interviewed.

The resident had not ordered food, however, and so the riders were left standing at the corridor. One of them apparently ended up calling the police, who arrived to investigate.

Pictures shared on Instagram page SgfollowsAll show police officers talking to some Foodpanda delivery riders.

Police investigating case of harassment

Police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that they were alerted to a case of deliberate harassment at 4.53pm yesterday.

Preliminary investigations show that a flat had received multiple food delivery orders, allegedly placed by illegal loansharks, or ah longs.

Police are currently investigating further.

They state that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment and those who deliberately disturb the peace and cause trouble will be arrested and severely punished.

Foodpanda also told Shin Min Daily News that they are following up on the incident.

Delivery riders work round the clock to deliver hot food to customers. They hope that all parties will use their service responsibly.

Don’t implicate delivery riders in harassment

It’s one thing to harass residents – not that it’s right to do so – but implicating delivery riders who work hard to deliver to customers just isn’t right.

Every moment they spend not getting to their next order is time wasted and potential income disrupted.

The effort they took in getting the fake order delivered also can’t be compensated.

We urge everyone to please use delivery services responsibly.

